How to install Anaconda on Linux

Anaconda is an open-source distribution of Python and R Programing languages.It is mainly used in Data Science and Machine Learning etc.Anaconda distribution contains  1,500 packages selected from the conda  and PyPI packages and virtual environment manager.

Prerequisites:

Before installing Anaconda, make sure following packages are installed on your Linux box.

     $ sudo apt-get install libgl1-mesa-glx libegl1-mesa libxrandr2 libxrandr2 libxss1 libxcursor1 libxcomposite1 libasound2 libxi6 libxtst6

Please also make sure python is installed.If not, please use following command to install Python on your system.

    $ sudo apt-get install python

Install Anaconda on Linux

Step 1– Download latest version of Anaconda from the the below link.

Anaconda Python/R Distribution

Right Click on the 64-Bit (x86) Installer (522 MB) and click on “Copy Link Location/Copy Link Address“.After copy, you will get the following link address.

https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

Step 2– Login to your Linux Box where you want to install Anaconda and run following command.

  $ wget https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

Step 3 -After download run the downloaded script

 $ sh Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

You will be promoted for the following options:

Are sure you want to continue the installation? [yes|no] ——-> Type Yes

Please, press ENTER to continue                                             ——-> Press Enter

Do you accept the license terms? [yes|no]                           ——-> Type Yes

[/home/chandan/anaconda3] >>>                                          ——-> Press Enter

Do you wish the installer to initialize Anaconda3
by running conda init? [yes|no]
[no] >>>                                                                                            ———-> Type Yes

As soon as you enter Yes Anconda will be installed on your Linux box.

Step 4 – After installation ,use following command to activate the installation

  $ source ~/.bashrc

Step 5GUI and Comman Line tool to Use Conda

For GUI use following command

   $ anaconda-navigator

For CLI use following commands. Some examples are as follows:

   To install a package

  $ conda install package_name

   To update a package

 $ conda update package_name

  To remove a package

 $conda remove package_name

