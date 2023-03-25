How to install Anaconda on Linux

Anaconda is an open-source distribution of Python and R Programing languages.It is mainly used in Data Science and Machine Learning etc.Anaconda distribution contains 1,500 packages selected from the conda and PyPI packages and virtual environment manager.

Prerequisites:

Before installing Anaconda, make sure following packages are installed on your Linux box.

$ sudo apt-get install libgl1-mesa-glx libegl1-mesa libxrandr2 libxrandr2 libxss1 libxcursor1 libxcomposite1 libasound2 libxi6 libxtst6

Please also make sure python is installed.If not, please use following command to install Python on your system.

$ sudo apt-get install python

Install Anaconda on Linux

Step 1– Download latest version of Anaconda from the the below link.

Anaconda Python/R Distribution

Right Click on the 64-Bit (x86) Installer (522 MB) and click on “Copy Link Location/Copy Link Address“.After copy, you will get the following link address.

https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

Step 2– Login to your Linux Box where you want to install Anaconda and run following command.

$ wget https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

Step 3 -After download run the downloaded script



$ sh Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh



You will be promoted for the following options:

Are sure you want to continue the installation? [yes|no] ——-> Type Yes

Please, press ENTER to continue ——-> Press Enter

Do you accept the license terms? [yes|no] ——-> Type Yes

[/home/chandan/anaconda3] >>> ——-> Press Enter

Do you wish the installer to initialize Anaconda3

by running conda init? [yes|no]

[no] >>> ———-> Type Yes

As soon as you enter Yes Anconda will be installed on your Linux box.

Step 4 – After installation ,use following command to activate the installation

$ source ~/.bashrc

Step 5 – GUI and Comman Line tool to Use Conda

For GUI use following command

$ anaconda-navigator

For CLI use following commands. Some examples are as follows:

To install a package

$ conda install package_name

To update a package

$ conda update package_name

To remove a package

$conda remove package_name

I hope you enjoyed this tutorial and learned how to install Anaconda on Linux.

