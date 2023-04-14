This tutorial will explain to you how to Install Anaconda on Amazon Linux.

Anaconda is an open-source distribution of Python and R Programming languages. It is mainly used in Data Science and Machine Learning etc. Anaconda distribution contains 1,500 packages selected from the conda and PyPI packages and virtual environment manager.

Prerequisites:

Before installing Anaconda, make sure the following packages are installed on your Linux box.

$ yum install libXcomposite libXcursor libXi libXtst libXrandr alsa-lib mesa-libEGL libXdamage mesa-libGL libXScrnSaver -y

Please also make sure python is installed. If not, please use the following command to install Python on your system.

$ yum install python3 -y

Install Anaconda on Amazon Linux(EC2)

Step 1– Download the latest version of Anaconda from the below link.

Anaconda Python/R Distribution

Right Click on the 64-Bit (x86) Installer (522 MB) and click on “Copy Link Location/Copy Link Address“.After copy, you will get the following link address.

https://repo.anaconda.com/archive/Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

Step 2– Connect to your EC2 Instance(Amazon Linux) where you want to install Anaconda and run the following command.

$ wget https://repo.continuum.io/archive/Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh

Step 3 -After download run the downloaded script



$ sh Anaconda3-2020.02-Linux-x86_64.sh



You will be promoted for the following options:

In order to continue the installation process, please review the license

agreement.

Please, press ENTER to continue ——–> Press Enter

Do you accept the license terms? [yes|no] ——–> Type Yes

Anaconda3 will now be installed into this location:

[/home/chandan/anaconda3] >>> ——–> Press Enter

Do you wish the installer to initialize Anaconda3

by running conda init? [yes|no]

[no] >>> ———-> Type Yes

As soon as you enter Yes Anaconda will be installed on your Linux box and you will also get the following message.

Thank you for installing Anaconda3!

Step 4 – After installation, use the following command to activate the installation

$ source ~/.bashrc

Command-line tool to Use Conda

For CLI use the following commands. Some examples are as follows:

To install a package

$ conda install package_name

To update a package

$ conda update package_name

To remove a package

$conda remove package_name

